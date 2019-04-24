Hundreds of children come out for Hartlepool egg hunting fun

More than 300 children hunted for eggs in a fun event in Hartlepool’s Rossmere Park.

Saturday’s Easter egg hunt was organised by volunteers from The Official Friends of Rossmere non-profit community group and was a huge success.

More than 300 children joined in the egg hunt in Rossmere Park.

Youngsters searched high and low to find hidden plastic eggs with a raffle ticket number inside.

They were then awarded a prize by Graeme Blakey, chairman of the friends group.

Prizes ranged from small chocolate eggs up to larger eggs in addition to children’s books DVDs and sweets.

Graeme said: “We had a good bunch of volunteers who without them our event would not have been a success.

The Friends of Rossmere's team of volunteers who oversaw Saturday's event.

“We had over 300 children attend. The park was full of families and eager children.

“All the kids loved it. Without the use of Vicky’s café it wouldn’t have been a good event.”

He added: “After the event I looked around the park and it was so lovely to see the park full of families and having fun playing various games.

“It was like going back to the days before the internet and other technology.

Some of the egg hunt prizes.

“So overall it was a fantastic day.”

The friends’ next monthly public meeting is on Friday, May 3, at 10am in the Ardrossan centre, at Ardrossan Court.