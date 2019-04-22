Hundreds of Hartlepool United fans dress as knights for away game tradition

Hundreds of Hartlepool United fans are taking part in today's annual fancy dress tradition dressed as medieval knights.

Supporters were in high spirits this morning as they set off on coaches from the Mill House pub to Barrow with many wearing this year's knights costume of red capes, mock chainmail and St George flags.

Pools fans have snapped up their full allocation of 1,165 tickets for the National League game.

Supporters have attended the final away match of the season all wearing the same fancy dress theme for around the last 10 years.

Previous costumes have included clowns, Star Wars stormtroopers, smurfs and penguins.

Pools fans Angie Marchant, Christine Edwards, Karen Grimwood and Anne Bates dressed as Knights for the final away game of the season against Barrow.

If you are going to the game share your pictures with us by email to mail.news@jpimedia.co.uk or via our Facebook page.