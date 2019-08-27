Fun at the festival

Hundreds of sun-seekers gather to enjoy picnic and celebrate mining heritage at first Easington Miners' festival

Hundreds of people gathered to celebrate the mining heritage of County Durham at a new festival.

By Poppy Kennedy
Tuesday, 27 August, 2019, 16:45

The first Easington Miners’ Picnic saw families gather for a free event featuring live music from traditional colliery bands and singers with children’s crafts, activities and food and drink stalls. Our photographer headed along to the event to capture the highlights of the day.

1. The day started with a banner parade

The event started with a traditional miners’ banner parade accompanied by music from Easington Colliery Brass Band.

Photo: Kevin Brady

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Cooling off with an ice cream at the picnic

Frankie Clark (3), Albie (5) and Freya (6) Parkin, all of Easingtion, at the event

Photo: Kevin Brady

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Speeches were made at the festival

Heather Wood, who helped in the Miners kitchens during the Miners' Strike, speaking at the picnic.

Photo: Kevin Brady

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. The Baghdaddies performed

The Baghdaddies entertaining the crowds at the picnic

Photo: Kevin Brady

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 4