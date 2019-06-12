Hundreds of people have signed up for this month’s Race for Life in Hartlepool to help beat cancer.

Fun runners and serious athletes will line up for 5k and 10k races along Hartlepool’s promenade at Seaton Carew.

The 2018 Race for Life event underway at Seaton Carew. Pics by Tom Collins.

It takes place on the morning of Sunday, June 30, and is hoped will raise almost £50,000 for the organisers Cancer Research UK.

Race organisers have issued a plea for more volunteers to act as marshals on the day.

Every year, the popular event sees a wave of women dressed in pink run along the seafront.

But for the first time this year, men can join in too.

Fiona Murray, of Cancer Research UK, said: “There should be a real family focus by being open to everyone.

“We are really trying to make it non-competitive and accessible to everyone; dogs, pushchairs, men, women, children everybody.

“It is a beautiful route right on the seafront and promenade. There are plenty of spaces still available.

“We are hoping to raise £38,000 from the 5k and £10,000 from the 10k.”

Up to now, 660 people have pledged to run in the 5k and 160 for the more challenging 10k.

It is a single lap course along the promenade towards Seaton Carew, turning part way down before continuing up Coronation Drive and turning again at the start of the marina path.

Many of those running will have been personally affected by cancer.

Fiona added: “Race for Life is essential for Cancer Research UK. All of the money that people will raise goes directly to the scientists and research.

“Without people signing up we absolutely couldn’t do the life-saving work that Cancer Research does.”

She added volunteer marshals are also essential to the success of such events.

More people are needed to help marshal the course and hand out medals at the finishing line.

Helpers can stay for as little as they can and fit it in while their friends or loved ones run in the event.

“We rely on volunteers and can’t put events on without them,” added Fiona.

Runners and marshals can sign up for the event at www.raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org

Volunteers can also get in touch with Fiona Murray by emailing her at fiona.murray@cancer.org.uk