‘I just love everything about Hartlepool’: Locals share what they love about Hartlepool as part of our new #LoveYour campaign
This week saw the launch of our brand new #LoveYour campaign which aims to celebrate the many fantastic people, places and characteristics that make Hartlepool so unique and special.
With your help, we will celebrate everything from your favourite pubs and cafes to restaurants, shops and places to unwind and spend time with the family.
John-Paul Maynard, of JP’s bar, said: “There’s a lot to love about Hartlepool I think...a lot.
"It’s got it’s bad bits, but all towns do don’t they. But it’s got a lot of good.
"And there’s a lot going on at the minute.”
Born and bred in Hartlepool, John added: “It's a brilliant town I think.
"It’s got a small town feel but it’s a big town. Everybody seems to know each other and we all get on.”
Debbie Dale, who is originally from Crewe, in Cheshire, moved to Hartlepool a year ago to be with her fiance Stephen Wittingham.
Debbie said: “I just love the fact that everyone has just made me feel so welcome.”
She continued: “Moving from where I moved from, it was a bit of an upheveal, but I knew from the start that it would be the place for me to be.”
Stephen added: “I just love everything about Hartlepool. The North East people in general.
"I mean, I’ve lived all over the country. I’ve been based in Germany and all over the world. But the people in general are so friendly.”
Chelsea Jacobs, an employee at The Lock Gates, said: “I love going to the parks, especially Ward Jackson Park.
"I love the trees, I love the flowers. I think it’s absolutely beautiful, and it’s really pleasant to be around.”
