'I knew it would be a boy' - your messages to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as couple welcomes royal baby

The world is sending well-wishes to Windsor today following the arrival of the new royal baby.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, welcomed their son into the world shortly before 5.30am today.

Buckingham Palace announced the news at around 2.30pm with a statement and post on the couple's official Instagram account @SussexRoyal.

The new baby weighed 7lbs 3oz, and though his name has not yet been confirmed, early favourites include Arthur, Albert, James, Charles, Frederick and Philip.

He will be seventh in line to the throne.

Harry spoke to the media in Windsor about the birth following the announcement, saying watching his son being born was "the most amazing experience".

He added: "We're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there, it's been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody."

As messages of congratulations flood in from across the globe, dozens of got in touch on social media to share your own words of love and support.

Here are some of your messages from our social media pages:

Alison Jane Tribe: "Lovely news congratulations to you both."

Tracy Mclean: "Congrats to the happy couple hope you both have more."

Paul Brewis: "Aw that's nice! Have a good bank holiday."

Cherelle McDonough: "Aw I knew it would be a boy. Congratulations Harry and Meghan."

Doreen Hall: "Wonderful ... delighted for them."

Kimberley Zara Wilson: "The birth of a new baby is beautiful like any other."

Tess Robison: "Born on my birthday as well."

Rachel Mavin: "A healthy baby is all you want."

Angela Holroyd: "Such very lovely words and he truly is down to earth and am sure he will be enjoying the time with his new family."

Beverley Robinson: "Lovely news."

Sharon Foster: "Congratulations Harry and Meghan on the birth of your little boy."

Jan Conner: "Great news. Glad they are okay."