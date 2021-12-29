'I won't stop fundraising until they find a cure' - Hartlepool woman's pledge on Motor Neurone Disease

Sandra Hamilton, 76, has held fundraising events ever since her beloved husband Brian died of MND five years ago at the age of 75.

And even though the Government announced £50 million of investment into treatments in November, it won’t stop Sandra from battling on with her own efforts to help others.

"People are suffering and still need help with care and equipment for the forseeable future,” said Sandra.

Sandra Hamilton who has vowed never to stop fundraising until a cure is found for Motor Neurone Disease.

"Until they find a cure I'll carry on.”

On their return home they paid privately to see someone at Middlesbrough’s James Cook hospital before he was diagnosed.

"It started with his breathing and he wondered if he’d had some sort of industrial disease such as asbestosis. We got it checked out and eventually was diagnosed with MND,” said Sandra in a previous interview with the Hartlepool Mail.

Sandra pictured on one of her 2020 fundraising walks.

Motor neurone disease is a condition that affects the brain and nerves and it gets worse over time.

It can affect the way people breathe, walk, how they talk and how they eat and drink.

Sandra has taken on a variety of fundraising challenges over the years including tackling an inflatable obstacle course in 2018.

Sandra Hamilton who has already raised almost £20,000 for the fight against Motor Neurone Disease.

In 2021, she held a fundraising Ceilidh in the King Oswy Club and raised more than £5,500. She later added to the total when she raised £345 with a fundraising event at the Cosmopolitan pub in town.

There will be more to come when she auctions the boxing gloves of Hrartlepool boxing superstar Savannah Marshall.

Her efforts have seen the fundraising in her husband’s memory rise to £19,834.

Mother-of-two Sandra told of the importance of putting MND in the spotlight, especially at a time when the world has learned more about the disease through the BBC documentary on Rob Burrow, the former rugby league star.

Brian Hamilton, who died of Motor Neurone Disease. His wife Sandra has made it her mission to fundraise until a cure is found.

Back in 2018, Sandra and daughters Michelle Moran and Jayne Donkin appealed to Hartlepool Borough Council to adopt the Motor Neurone Disease Charter.

The council’s adult services committee supported the adoption of the charter.

But despite the progress and the Government announcement of investment, Sanrda has vowed to carry on.

She added: “Nothing is going to happen overnight and meanwhile these people are suffering and still need help with care and equipment for the foreseeable future.”

People can donate to Sandra’s fundraising in memory of Brian by visiting https://brian-hamilton.muchloved.com/

For more information about MND and the work of the Motor Neurone Disease Association, go to www.mndassociation.org/

