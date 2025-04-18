In pictures: Hartlepool folk enjoy their fish and chips on Good Fry-day

Mail photographer Frank Reid visited chippies across town to picture people devouring their traditional treats.
Keep logging back too as we’ll be adding more fish and chip photos just as soon as we’ve finished ours off.
1 / 5
Mail photographer Frank Reid visited chippies across town to picture people devouring their traditional treats.
Keep logging back too as we’ll be adding more fish and chip photos just as soon as we’ve finished ours off.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.