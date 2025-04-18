Customers tuck into their fish and chips in Hartlepool on Good Friday.Customers tuck into their fish and chips in Hartlepool on Good Friday.
Customers tuck into their fish and chips in Hartlepool on Good Friday.

In pictures: Hartlepool folk enjoy their fish and chips on Good Fry-day

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 18th Apr 2025, 15:26 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2025, 15:58 BST
Hungry Hartlepool folk descended upon the town’s fish and chip shops in huge numbers to enjoy their Good Fry-day fish and chips.

Mail photographer Frank Reid visited chippies across town to picture people devouring their traditional treats.

Keep logging back too as we’ll be adding more fish and chip photos just as soon as we’ve finished ours off.

Teddy Hughes enjoys his fish and chips.

1. Hug-e portion

Teddy Hughes enjoys his fish and chips. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
George Stokes with his fish and chips from Greg's, in Wynyard Road. Picture by Frank Reid.

2. By George

George Stokes with his fish and chips from Greg's, in Wynyard Road. Picture by Frank Reid. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Jane Davis tucks in. Picture by Frank Reid

3. Fishy fun

Jane Davis tucks in. Picture by Frank Reid Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Penny Sandcaster with her fish and chips from Foster's Fish Grill, in Oxford Road. Picture by Frank Reid

4. Ready to start

Penny Sandcaster with her fish and chips from Foster's Fish Grill, in Oxford Road. Picture by Frank Reid Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice