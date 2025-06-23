Looking back at the Hartlepool United 2004-05 squad reunion in 2015.placeholder image
Looking back at the Hartlepool United 2004-05 squad reunion in 2015.

In pictures: The night the 2004-05 Hartlepool United squad were reunited

By Mark Payne
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 15:15 BST
It is just over ten years since Hartlepool United’s heroes that came within minutes of promotion to the Championship were reunited.

In 2015, the team and squad’s popular manager Neale Cooper got together at the town’s Borough Hall for a reunion dinner to mark the 10th anniversary of the 2005 play-off final at the Millennium Stadium.

Were you at the dinner? Here are 13 reminders of a great night.

Supporters packed out the Borough Hall for the Hartlepool United 2004-2005 squad reunion in 2015.

1. Great turnout

Supporters packed out the Borough Hall for the Hartlepool United 2004-2005 squad reunion in 2015. Photo: Kevin Brady

Hartlepool United 2004-2005 squad reunited at the Borough Hall.

2. Together again

Hartlepool United 2004-2005 squad reunited at the Borough Hall. Photo: Kevin Brady

Much-missed squad manager Neale Cooper shares a laugh with the squad at the reunion.

3. Having a laugh

Much-missed squad manager Neale Cooper shares a laugh with the squad at the reunion. Photo: Kevin Brady

Popular striker Joel Porter happily poses for a photo with a fan.

4. Great to see you again

Popular striker Joel Porter happily poses for a photo with a fan. Photo: Kevin Brady

