In 2015, the team and squad’s popular manager Neale Cooper got together at the town’s Borough Hall for a reunion dinner to mark the 10th anniversary of the 2005 play-off final at the Millennium Stadium.
Were you at the dinner? Here are 13 reminders of a great night.
1. Great turnout
Supporters packed out the Borough Hall for the Hartlepool United 2004-2005 squad reunion in 2015. Photo: Kevin Brady
2. Together again
Hartlepool United 2004-2005 squad reunited at the Borough Hall. Photo: Kevin Brady
3. Having a laugh
Much-missed squad manager Neale Cooper shares a laugh with the squad at the reunion. Photo: Kevin Brady
4. Great to see you again
Popular striker Joel Porter happily poses for a photo with a fan. Photo: Kevin Brady
