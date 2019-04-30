In pictures: Touching send off for Hartlepool veteran as community pays respects

Veterans united in Hartlepool to pay their respects to a Second World War soldier.

Thomas Robb, who was known as Tom, died earlier this month at the age of 99. He served in the Second World War with the Kings Own Yorkshire Light Infantry, serving in the Battle of Monte Cassino in 1944. Tom’s funeral took place at Stranton Crematorium on Monday, with members of armed forces organisations from across the region in attendance. Here are our pictures from the beautiful service.

Former army veterans stand at attention at the funeral of Thomas Robb.

The family of Tom Robb arrive for the funeral service.

Tom served in France, Africa, the Middle East and Italy.

Tom earned a host of medals during his service.

