Information plea as police search for missing Hartlepool woman who hasn’t been seen since Monday
Police have appealed for information in the search for a missing woman from Hartlepool.
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 7:50 am
Lisa Cooper, 46, from Hartlepool was last seen on Monday, August 23, at around 2pm.
She was last seen wearing a black top with flowery cardigan, blue jeans and red shoes.
Lisa is described as white, 5ft 4 with straight blonde hair.
Cleveland Police have said she could be in the Hartlepool or Middlesbrough areas and with an unknown man.
Anyone with information should call 101.