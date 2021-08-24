Information plea as police search for missing Hartlepool woman who hasn’t been seen since Monday

Lisa Cooper, from Hartlepool, was last seen on Monday, August 23.

Lisa Cooper, 46, from Hartlepool was last seen on Monday, August 23, at around 2pm.

She was last seen wearing a black top with flowery cardigan, blue jeans and red shoes.

Lisa is described as white, 5ft 4 with straight blonde hair.

Cleveland Police have said she could be in the Hartlepool or Middlesbrough areas and with an unknown man.

Anyone with information should call 101.

