Joanne Liddell joined British Rail in 1989 on an apprenticeship and worked in various office-based roles during her 11 years there.

Following the company’s privatisation, Joanne, now 51, moved to the steel industry where she managed teams of steel workers in logistics and production.

“Looking back, I was a part of a male dominated industry and there was behaviour going on that simply would not be accepted now,” Joanne said.

“For example, I remember going to a social event at a working men’s club with the team I led and not being allowed to go to the bar due to being female.

“Things are very different now, there are so many positive changes happening for women in construction and I’m proud of the part I played in breaking down those barriers.”

Joanne joined Hartlepool Borough Council in 2022 to help strategically manage the council’s multimillion-pound regeneration programme.

Her portfolio includes the Waterfront programme management and setting up the Levelling Up screen industries production village programme.

Joanne said her career in construction gave her transferable skills, adding: “People think that working in construction means putting on your hard hat and boots and getting stuck in. Don’t get me wrong, there is an element of that but there are also so many other roles available.

“Working in that sector is challenging but so varied and you learn new skills every day.

