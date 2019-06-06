'It is only thanks to all of their efforts that we are able to enjoy the freedom that we have today': Armed Forces Champion pays tribute to D-Day bravery

Hartlepool Borough Council's Armed Forces Champion has hailed the bravery of the Armed Services as today marks 75 years since the D-Day Landings.

The operation on June 6, 1944, started with a 1,200-plane airborne assault before an amphibious attack involving more than 5,000 vessels as almost 160,000 troops crossed the English Channel.

Thousands were killed and injured in the operation but it proved to be a turning point in the Second World War.

As their bravery is remember across Europe and the world, Councillor Lee Cartwright, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Armed Forces Champion, paid tribute.

He said: “It is only right and fitting that as a nation we mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day by paying tribute to the bravery of the thousands of servicemen and women who took part in the Normandy Landings and the subsequent liberation of Nazi-occupied Europe, many of them making the ultimate sacrifice in the process.

"It is also important to remember the contribution of the many civilians whose logistical support for the Armed Forces contributed to the Allies’ eventual victory.

"It is only thanks to all of their efforts that we are able to enjoy the freedom that we have today, and we should never ever take that for granted."

It comes after hundreds of veterans joined leaders representing the Allied nations involved in Operation Overlord at the Portsmouth event marking 75 years since D-Day.

Prime Minister Theresa May, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Donald Trump were among those at the national commemorative ceremony.

Thousands of members of the public attended the Portsmouth Naval Museum to watch the hour-long service.

The commemoration event marks the first time the UK has hosted this many world leaders outside a formal summit since the 2012 Olympics.

After a reception with veterans, world leaders met to discuss the western alliance and security.