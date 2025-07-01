‘It is the hub of the community’: Popular pub The Drunken Duck hits the market in Hartlepool
Jackie and Michael Obeirne, owners of The Drunken Duck, in Warrior Drive, Seaton Carew, are looking for new tenants as they “can no longer give the time needed to the pub”.
Jackie said: “We are so sad to be selling our lovely pub, but due to Michael's ongoing health conditions, we can no longer give the time needed to the pub.
"We need to have some quality time as a family.
"The Duck is a fantastic pub with amazing customers who have been very supportive to Michael and myself. We will miss them all very much.
"It is the hub of the community that has so much more potential here, I just can't be consistent as Michael needs my time more now.”
If you are interested in buying the pub, email Jackie at [email protected].
