'It was an amazing experience' - Bradley Lowery's dad Carl raises hundreds with charity fire walk

The dad of inspirational youngster Bradley Lowery has taken on a fundraising challenge in honour of his son's birthday.

Bradley was six when he died following a fight with neuroblastoma in July 2017. On May 17 this year, he would have turned eight.

Mum Gemma Lowery pledged to take part in a sponsored event each year around what would have been Bradley's birthday but, due to commitments surrounding the charity set up in her son's name, was unable to take part in a pre-arranged fire walk.

The event took place on Tuesday at Newcastle Falcons, in Kingston Park, with devoted dad Carl Lowery taking to the flames instead in a bid to raise as much money as possible for the children supported by the charity.

The Bradley Lowery Foundation was launched in the wake of Bradley's death with the aim of supporting other children with their own fundraising and awareness campaigns.

Carl Lowery takes part in the fire walk in honour of the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

Carl said: “It was a great pleasure to do the fire walk for Gemma and the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

"I want to thank everyone who has sponsored me; the Bradley Lowery Foundation is match-funding what was raised and it will be split between all the active children’s campaigns.

"This will help the children that little bit more to reach their targets, it was an amazing experience and I really enjoyed it.”

Bradley Lowery lost his fight to neuroblastoma in July 2017.

At time of writing, £488 has been raised through the fire walk for the children actively fundraising with the Foundation. Funds will be split between them.

Last year, mum Gemma took on a parachute jump at Shotton Air Field which raised thousands towards the Foundation's cause.

Speaking at the time, she added: "I always feel like Bradley is with me, so it felt like he was with me then."

To donate, visit Carl's JustGiving page here.