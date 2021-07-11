'It's coming home' - Hartlepool football fans share their predictions for Euro final result
Pundits and psychic animals have been predicting the score for tonight’s fateful match – it’s time for fans to weigh in.
England will face Italy on Sunday, July 11 at Wembley, with thousands of fans watching at the stadium and millions more at home.
Football fever has gripped the country – with fans donning their football shirts and flags and schools offering pupils a later start on Monday so they can recover from watching the final.
It’s going to be an emotional night, which could end in jubilation or sadness – depending on the result.
England are favourites to win Sunday’s final at 8/11, with rivals Italy priced at 1/1.
Hartlepool’s psychic lamb Oatesy, who correctly predicted a win for Hartlepool in their play-off final three weeks ago when they went on to beat Torquay on penalties, has also made her prediction for the result.
But what do football fans in our town think? Will we see a repeat of the tense semi-final against Denmark? Or is it going to be a breeze?
We asked for your predictions of the score.
Craig Anthony has made a cautious prediction for a win. He said: “I would hope 2-0 to England but I can see Italy spoiling the party.”
Amanda Spark-Evans however feels more confident of an England victory: “2-1 England because it’s coming home.”
Harley Joe Rapper anticipates Southgate’s side will bring the trophy home – but after penalties: “1-1 England win 7-6 on pens.”
Joanne Belts is also expecting a win following extra time and penalties. She said: “1-1, extra time, penalties 5-4 England.”
Read More
And some people in the town believe Harry Maguire will score England’s first goal in the match.
Ethan Watson said: “1-0 England Harry Maguire goal.”
Kristian N Sharon Burnett added: "Maguire first goal England 3-2.”
Hayley Anne Thomas said: “3-2 England win.”
Anthony Cheeney is also predicting a win for England without penalties. He said: “2-0 England”
But Charlene Frampton isn’t that confident: “2-1 Italy”
Multiple pubs in town will be screening the game and fans in a Hartlepool street that shares Gareth Southgate's name have also been making their prediction for the result.