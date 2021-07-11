'It's coming home' - Hartlepool football fans share their predictions for Euro final result

England will face Italy on Sunday, July 11 at Wembley, with thousands of fans watching at the stadium and millions more at home.

It’s going to be an emotional night, which could end in jubilation or sadness – depending on the result.

England manager Gareth Southgate.

England are favourites to win Sunday’s final at 8/11, with rivals Italy priced at 1/1.

Hartlepool’s psychic lamb Oatesy, who correctly predicted a win for Hartlepool in their play-off final three weeks ago when they went on to beat Torquay on penalties, has also made her prediction for the result.

But what do football fans in our town think? Will we see a repeat of the tense semi-final against Denmark? Or is it going to be a breeze?

We asked for your predictions of the score.

Craig Anthony has made a cautious prediction for a win. He said: “I would hope 2-0 to England but I can see Italy spoiling the party.”

Amanda Spark-Evans however feels more confident of an England victory: “2-1 England because it’s coming home.”

Harley Joe Rapper anticipates Southgate’s side will bring the trophy home – but after penalties: “1-1 England win 7-6 on pens.”

Joanne Belts is also expecting a win following extra time and penalties. She said: “1-1, extra time, penalties 5-4 England.”

And some people in the town believe Harry Maguire will score England’s first goal in the match.

Ethan Watson said: “1-0 England Harry Maguire goal.”

Kristian N Sharon Burnett added: "Maguire first goal England 3-2.”

Hayley Anne Thomas said: “3-2 England win.”

Anthony Cheeney is also predicting a win for England without penalties. He said: “2-0 England”

But Charlene Frampton isn’t that confident: “2-1 Italy”

