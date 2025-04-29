Do you recognise anyone?Do you recognise anyone?
Do you recognise anyone?

It’s dinner time: 18 retro photos of little ones enjoying school dinners in Hartlepool

By Madeleine Raine
Published 29th Apr 2025, 14:31 BST
From fish Fridays to cornflake tarts, people have many fond – and sometimes not so fond – memories of school dinners across the decades.

It’s therefore time to grab your lunch tray and head off to the dinner hall as we look back at lunch scenes in Hartlepool from across the years.

Pupils at Wingate Primary School are given free school meals in 2009.

1. Free school meals

Pupils at Wingate Primary School are given free school meals in 2009. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
St Hild's offers some delicious food items at its cafeteria in 2005.

2. Fancy a bite to eat?

St Hild's offers some delicious food items at its cafeteria in 2005. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Wingate pupils enjoy a free school meal in 2009.

3. Dinner time

Wingate pupils enjoy a free school meal in 2009. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
St Aidan's Primary School gets new dinner trays in 2006.

4. New dinner trays

St Aidan's Primary School gets new dinner trays in 2006. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice