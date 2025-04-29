It’s therefore time to grab your lunch tray and head off to the dinner hall as we look back at lunch scenes in Hartlepool from across the years.
1 / 5
It’s therefore time to grab your lunch tray and head off to the dinner hall as we look back at lunch scenes in Hartlepool from across the years.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.