A release date has been confirmed for a movie shot in Hartlepool.

Jackdaw, featuring The Invisible Man actor Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Doctor Who star Jenna Coleman, was partly filmed in Seal Sands and at the town’s new Northern Film and TV Studios.

It follows a struggling former motocross champion and Army veteran who, while caring for his younger brother, agrees to pick up an illegal package in the North Sea.

His brother’s subsequent disappearance sets him on a violent quest across the North East.

Jenna Coleman in a newly-released still from upcoming movie Jackdaw.

Following its world premiere in Texas in September, it will be released on Friday, January 26, 2024, with a star-studded UK premiere promised in this region.

Its Shotton Colliery writer and director Jamie Childs has described Jackdaw as “an exciting, pulpy chase thriller”, adding: “I wanted to prove to an up-and-coming wave of potential filmmakers that we can take advantage of what’s right on our doorstep and still appeal to an international audience.

"I’d like to thank North East Screen and the Tees Valley Combined Authority for helping us make this all possible.”

Gayle Woodruffe, operations director for regional screen agency North East Screen, said: "We have exceptional world class talent, amazingly diverse stunning locations and extremely experienced crew here in the North East.

Another newly-released still from upcoming movie Jackdaw.

"Supporting Jamie's feature film debut as a writer-director via the North East Production Fund was a straightforward decision."

Tees Valley Combined Authority Mayor Ben Houchen added: “This is yet another fantastic chance for us to showcase ourselves as a filming and production capital, with our big investment into the industry already reaping rewards.”

The certificate 15 thriller also features a new track from Tyneside singer Sam Fender.