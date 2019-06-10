Joe McElderry looking forward to Hartlepool concert and how you can see him

Top singer Joe McElderry is looking forward to performing in Hartlepool this weekend.

The North East star will perform with Hartlepool Male Voice Choir in their Diamond Jubilee Concert on Saturday.

He will be the latest in a line of celebrity singers to appear alongside the choir at The Borough Hall on the Headland.

Joe, from South Shields, won the sixth series of The X Factor in 2009 and has gone on to star on the West End stage in Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat, and have a number one single with The Climb.

A number of seats are still available for Saturday’s show in Hartlepool.

Duncan Graham, chairman of Hartlepool Male Voice Choir, said: “We have been in touch with Joe’s people and he is looking forward to it.

“There are still decent seats both downstairs and upstairs.

“The choir is going to accompany him on a number of songs. And as it’s our 60th anniversary we are going to be singing songs from way back and our current repertoire to give people a flavour of what we used to do and what we do now. “We are looking forward to singing with Joe and have been rehearsing hard for it.” Duncan said the choir’s musical director David Gibson has put a lot of hard work into the arrangement, especially for the songs they will sing with Joe.

Joe is currently touring the country in the musical Club Tropicana.

He follows in the footsteps of Russel Watson, Leslie Garrett and Aled Jones who have all previously performed with Hartlepool Male Voice Choir in their summer show.

It is one of the highlights of the year in the coir’s calender along with their popular Christmas concerts which also take place in the Borough Hall on the Headland.

In addition the choir perform regularly at functions and churches around the region.

It grew from of a group of lads having a sing-song after Hartlepool Old Boys RFC games who were nurtured by Reg Guy, a professional musician and violinist who as musical director of West Hartlepool Operatic and Dramatic Society.

Tickets for Saturday’s show are £25 and are available from Hartlepool Tourist Information Centre located within Hartlepool Art Gallery, at Chirst Church, in Church Square.

Call in during opening hours Tuesday to Saturday or call (01429) 869706.