Judges have met to choose the shortlist for the Best of Hartlepool Awards - and it wasn't an easy task

Last year's Best of Hartlepool Award winners. Who will follow in their footsteps?

Scores of nominations were received in the competition this year, covering everything from community champions to sporting heroes.

The panel had a tough task to narrow down the field to a shortlist in each category.

But they achieved it after hours of deliberation and we will be bringing you that shortlist in the coming days.

In the meantime, the judges praised the standard of all the entries and said Hartlepool had done itself proud once again.

There were some amazing stories and inspirational tales of people who had achieved so much in the town.

The grand finale of this year’s awards will be held at Hardwick Hall on Wednesday, December 4.

The Hartlepool Mail reporting team will be there to bring you full coverage of the event.

And there will also be a supplement which will appear in the Hartlepool Mail in the week after the awards, filled with photographs and interviews from the evening.

Our thanks go to the sponsors who helped to make the awards possible.They are Stagecoach North East, Specsavers, English Martyrs, Northern School of Arts and Hartlepool Borough Council.

Judges had to choose finalists in sections such as Volunteer of the Year, Community Group, Sports Team of the Year, Fundraiser of the Year, Carer of the Year and Student of the Year.