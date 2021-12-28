Just amazing! The Hartlepool woman who 'died' twice and fought back from a coma to become a flight attendant and a model
A Hartlepool woman who almost died twice on the operating table has fought back to resume her job as a long-haul flight attendant – within two years.
It was only in November 2019 that Jade Henderson, 24, collapsed in the street while she was out with friends in South Tyneside.
She “died” twice on the operating table, her heart stopped beating and she had a stroke, said her mum Sharon, 51.
Jade spent 10 days in a coma and experts found that she had an arteriovenous malformation (AVM) which disrupts blood flow and oxygen circulation – and that she’d had it since she was born without anyone knowing about it.
The AVM had burst in Jade’s head.
The next day after her first operation, she was rushed back into surgery with another bleed and had to have part of her skull bone removed.
Jade remained in hospital from November 9 to December 18, 2019.
She had to learn how to read, write, walk and talk all over again.
But two years later, she has fought back to resume her duties on long-haul flights to destinations including the USA, India and large parts of Europe.
Scans have shown the AVM is still in her head and Jade admitted: “I am still a ticking timebomb.”
She also has pins and needles in her legs which is thought to have been a complication of the bleed on the brain two years ago.
But Jade added: “I am still mobile and I am not letting it stop me.”
Jade is doing so well that she is also attracting the interest of modelling agencies and hopes to do commercial and TV work in the future.
She still needs to have regular hospital tests but she said “getting back to long haul flying is great news".
She added: The hospital experts are so happy with me and with how far I have come.”
Sharon admits she still worries when Jade goes out again.
But she adds: “I am so proud of how far she has come.”