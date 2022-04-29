Just what the doctor ordered - Hartlepool United fans get ready for fancy dress fun

Hartlepool United supporters (left to right) Jodie Watson, Paul McSweenie and Adam Davison in their doctors fancy dress costumes, before Hartlepool United's away game against Scunthorpe United this weekend. Picture by FRANK REID

More than 1,400 Poolies will travel to Scunthorpe United on Saturday with many set to take part in the tradition.

The theme this year is doctors and nurses in a tribute to the health professionals for their hard work during the pandemic.

The club said: “With two years off due to the pandemic, this is an ideal time to bring back our fancy dress tradition and give those NHS staff the appreciation they deserve.”

Ready to go: Jodie Watson, Adam Davison, and Paul McSweenie outside Hartlepool United's Suit Direct Stadium. Picture by FRANK REID

It will be the first time the fancy dress fun has happened since Covid when fans dressed as medieval knights in 2019.

Pools were allocated 1,472 tickets for Saturday’s game by Scunthorpe, which quickly sold out last week, before more tickets were released this week.

Pauline McSweenie, secretary of Hartlepool United Supporters Association, who will be taking part in the fancy dress, said: “The final games of the season are a good laugh.

"About 90% or more are in fancy dress. It’s sometimes hard to recognise people with the costumes and make-up but this one might be a bit easier.

"It’s just a party atmosphere.”

But she added fans will be hoping for a good performance against Scunthorpe, who have been relegated to the National League, following a number of recent disappointing defeats for Pools at the end of their first season back in the Football League.

Hartlepool’s fancy dress antics have attracted national attention in recent years with fans dressing up as Smurfs, clowns, stormtroopers off Star Wars, Oompa Loompas from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Thunderbirds and penguins.

