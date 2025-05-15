Could you see yourself living here?placeholder image
Large family home featuring home cinema on outskirts of Hartlepool hits the market for just under £1m

By Madeleine Raine
Published 15th May 2025, 11:55 BST
This large detached home has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and a double garage.

This home, in Manorside, Wynyard, is currently on the market for £995,000 and is being marketed by Fine & Country.

This large detached home has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and a cinema room.

1. Manorside

This large detached home has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and a cinema room.

This grand entrance hall has magestic stairs leading up onto the first and second floors.

2. Grand entrance

This grand entrance hall has magestic stairs leading up onto the first and second floors.

This modern kitchen is cosy and compact and features a breakfast bar, making it the perfect place to relax and enjoy a morning coffee at the start of the day.

3. Kitchen

This modern kitchen is cosy and compact and features a breakfast bar, making it the perfect place to relax and enjoy a morning coffee at the start of the day.

This home has a bright and spacious diner leading off from the kitchen for enjoying a meal with family or entertaining friends.

4. Open-plan kitchen diner

This home has a bright and spacious diner leading off from the kitchen for enjoying a meal with family or entertaining friends.

