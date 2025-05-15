This home, in Manorside, Wynyard, is currently on the market for £995,000 and is being marketed by Fine & Country.
1. Manorside
This large detached home has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and a cinema room. Photo: Rightmove
2. Grand entrance
This grand entrance hall has magestic stairs leading up onto the first and second floors. Photo: Rightmove
3. Kitchen
This modern kitchen is cosy and compact and features a breakfast bar, making it the perfect place to relax and enjoy a morning coffee at the start of the day. Photo: Rightmove
4. Open-plan kitchen diner
This home has a bright and spacious diner leading off from the kitchen for enjoying a meal with family or entertaining friends. Photo: Rightmove