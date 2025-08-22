Could you see yourself living in this large five-bed detached home?placeholder image
Could you see yourself living in this large five-bed detached home?

Large home featuring home gym and triple garage on outskirts of Hartlepool hits the market for £1.25m

By Madeleine Raine
Published 22nd Aug 2025, 04:45 BST
This detached home has five bedrooms, five bathrooms and a South-facing garden.

Located on The Beaumont, in Wynyard, it is currently on the market for £1.25m and is being marketed by Anthony Jones Properties.

This large detached home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

1. Detached home

This impressive entrance hall is at the centre of the property, opening out into the kitchen, lounge, playroom, study and reception room.

2. Entrance hall

This modern lounge has double-glazed bi-fold doors leading out into the back garden, underfloor heating and a fireplace with log burner.

3. Lounge

This large and spacious kitchen features a double Aga and underfloor heating.

4. Kitchen

