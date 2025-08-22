Located on The Beaumont, in Wynyard, it is currently on the market for £1.25m and is being marketed by Anthony Jones Properties.
1. Detached home
This large detached home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms. Photo: Rightmove
2. Entrance hall
This impressive entrance hall is at the centre of the property, opening out into the kitchen, lounge, playroom, study and reception room. Photo: Rightmove
3. Lounge
This modern lounge has double-glazed bi-fold doors leading out into the back garden, underfloor heating and a fireplace with log burner. Photo: Rightmove
4. Kitchen
This large and spacious kitchen features a double Aga and underfloor heating. Photo: Rightmove