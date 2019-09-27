Last chance to get your nominations in for the Hartlepool People's Choice Awards

People are being reminded they have until 5pm on Monday, September 30, to put forward a Hartlepool Borough Council employee, of staff team, for an award.

The People’s Choice Award will be presented at the authority’s annual Celebrating Achievement staff awards at the Borough Hall on Friday, November 15.

It aims to recognise those who have gone the extra mile in their job.

Last year’s winners were Ashley Boagey and Chris Ward, lifeguards who carried out a daring rescue of two people from the sea at Seaton Carew.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are eight other awards that council staff can nominate people for: Team of the Year, Learner of the Year, Young Employee of the Year, Outstanding Newcomer, Innovation and Enterprise, Community Engagement, Special Recognition and Inspiration.

Coun Shane Moore, Leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “Staff are the foundation upon which the authority is built and it is only the skill, dedication and sheer hard work of employees at all levels – often in very challenging circumstances – which enables it to perform as well as it does.

“Last year’s decision to widen the focus of Celebrating Achievement this year to enable members of the public to get involved via the People’s Choice Award was well received and resulted in some great nominations.

“There could be a variety of reasons for nominating a particular member of staff for the award. For example, the person nominated may have supported someone to access services that have improved their quality of life, they may have assisted them in a time of need whilst demonstrating empathy and understanding, they may have taken action to sort out an issue quickly and effectively or it may simply be a case of them delivering far more than expected.”

Gill Alexander, the Council’s Chief Executive, said: “We often get letters of thanks from members of the public for the way a council employee or service has helped them, and The People’s Choice Award is another way for them to express their gratitude.”

Nominations can be submitted online at