Last orders: We take a virtual pub crawl around 16 MORE Hartlepool bars and pubs that have disappeared

By Mark Payne
Published 1st Mar 2025, 16:22 GMT
Updated 28th Oct 2025, 10:42 GMT
Earlier this year, we went on a virtual pub crawl around town to remember 21 Hartlepool bars and pubs that have disappeared.

It proved so popular, we are back with 16 more watering holes that may spark fond memories for lots of you.

Some have changed their names but are still serving customers, while others have gone for good.

How many do you remember visiting and which were your favourites?

The Hope and Anchor, in High Street, Greatham, is latest local pub to have called last orders when it ceased training just last month.

The Hope and Anchor, in High Street, Greatham, is latest local pub to have called last orders when it ceased training just last month. Photo: Google Maps

Church Street has seen many pubs come and go in the last 20 or so years, including The Office, pictured in 2004.

Church Street has seen many pubs come and go in the last 20 or so years, including The Office, pictured in 2004. Photo: SH

Formerly, the Grange Hotel (left) on Victoria Road, the building was Huxters bar for a number of years in the Nineties. Today it is still a popular place for people enjoying a night out as Loons.

Formerly, the Grange Hotel (left) on Victoria Road, the building was Huxters bar for a number of years in the Nineties. Today it is still a popular place for people enjoying a night out as Loons. Photo: Mail

Cactus Jacks on Victoria Road. More recently it has changed its name to Bar One.

Cactus Jacks on Victoria Road. More recently it has changed its name to Bar One. Photo: FLR

