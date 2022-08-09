Latest stage of planned Northern Spire Road for Wynyard housing estate submitted to development chiefs

Proposals have now been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning department for the development of the Northern Spine Road, in the Wynyard Park Estate.

Numerous bids have already been approved for housing in the area, along with a wider Wynyard masterplan, with council officers in April estimating there were “around 1,800 properties in Wynyard”.

According to Lichfields, a consultancy working for Wynyard Park Ltd, initial applications have been approved for the Northern Spine Road, with the latest finalising details for pedestrian and cycle paths.

Entrance to the Wynyard Park site

A cover letter in support of the development states it is “needed to provide the access to a new primary school” which is earmarked for Wynyard.

It said: “The approved Northern Spine Road scheme featured no footway/cycleway to the south and the proposed scheme would deliver a footway/cycleway to the north and south.

“The application proposes a sustainable form of development, consistent with the objectives of the Wynyard Masterplan.”

This application proposes a 3.6 metre combined footway and cycleway along the south-side of the spine road, before a further 3.6 metre stretch providing paths on both sides of the road.

The proposed vehicular highway would remain unchanged, at 7.3 metres.

The application site is bound by the Wellington Gardens residential development to the south and the Duchy Homes development to the north, with Musgrave Garden Lane to the west.