The event was in partnership between Soundwave Festival organiser By The Sea Leisure and comedy promoter Peter Vincent.
1. Laughing Stock Comedy Festival
Hundreds flock to Seaton Reach to enjoy the town's first comedy festival. Photo: Lee Bullivant
2. Laughing Stock Comedy Festival
Russell Howard performs in front of hundreds of comedy fans for Hartlepool's first Laughing Stock Comedy Festival. Photo: Lee Bullivant
3. Laughing Stock Comedy Festival
Comedian Louise Young makes her debut at Hartlepool for Laughing Stock Comedy Festival. Photo: Lee Bullivant
4. Laughing Stock Comedy Festival
Emmanuel Sonubi gives a great show. Photo: Lee Bullivant
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.