Laughing Stock Comedy Festival 2025: 10 photos of people enjoying Hartlepool’s first comedy festival

By Madeleine Raine
Published 29th Jul 2025, 11:45 BST
Laughing Stock Comedy Festival made its debut at Seaton Reach, in Hartlepool, on Sunday, July 27 featuring a host of comedy acts including Russell Howard, Matt Reed and Adam Rowe.

The event was in partnership between Soundwave Festival organiser By The Sea Leisure and comedy promoter Peter Vincent.

Hundreds flock to Seaton Reach to enjoy the town's first comedy festival.

1. Laughing Stock Comedy Festival

Hundreds flock to Seaton Reach to enjoy the town's first comedy festival. Photo: Lee Bullivant

Russell Howard performs in front of hundreds of comedy fans for Hartlepool's first Laughing Stock Comedy Festival.

2. Laughing Stock Comedy Festival

Russell Howard performs in front of hundreds of comedy fans for Hartlepool's first Laughing Stock Comedy Festival. Photo: Lee Bullivant

Comedian Louise Young makes her debut at Hartlepool for Laughing Stock Comedy Festival.

3. Laughing Stock Comedy Festival

Comedian Louise Young makes her debut at Hartlepool for Laughing Stock Comedy Festival. Photo: Lee Bullivant

Emmanuel Sonubi gives a great show.

4. Laughing Stock Comedy Festival

Emmanuel Sonubi gives a great show. Photo: Lee Bullivant

