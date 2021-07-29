Let the fun begin! 13 photos of Poolies enjoying the first day of Hartlepool Carnival

Thursday, July 29, has marked a big day in the town’s events calendar as Hartlepool Carnival made a long awaited return to the Headland.

The festival had to be cancelled last year for the first time since the Second World War because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event is now back with 10 days filled with fun activities including sand castle building, children’s talent contest and live music.

Here are 13 photos of people enjoying themselves at the funfair on the opening day.

1. Fun times The Carnival kicked off with the opening of the popular Murphy’s Funfair on the Town Moor. Photo: Frank Reid Buy photo

2. Sheltering from the rain Mason Shah (5) sheltering from a shower during the opening day of the Headland Carnival. Photo: Frank Reid Buy photo

3. All smiles Carnival goers enjoying the 98th Hartlepool Carnival. Photo: Frank Reid Buy photo

4. Enjoy the ride Corban Whitelock enjoying a ride on the motorbikes during the Hartlepool Carnival. Photo: Frank Reid Buy photo