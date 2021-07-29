Let the fun begin! 13 photos of Poolies enjoying the first day of Hartlepool Carnival
Hartlepool Carnival is back!
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 6:20 pm
Thursday, July 29, has marked a big day in the town’s events calendar as Hartlepool Carnival made a long awaited return to the Headland.
The festival had to be cancelled last year for the first time since the Second World War because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The event is now back with 10 days filled with fun activities including sand castle building, children’s talent contest and live music.
Here are 13 photos of people enjoying themselves at the funfair on the opening day.
Page 1 of 4