Little Mix in Newcastle: Predicted setlist for three huge nights at Utilita Arena

Thousands of Little Mix fans across the North East are preparing for an exciting night of live music as the four-piece band launches into the first of three packed nights one of the region’s venues.

By Debra Fox
Thursday, 24th October 2019, 2:40 pm

Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards, from South Shields, will join bandmates Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock to perform three huge shows at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena – and the first is taking place on Thursday, October 24.

The girls are in the midst of their much-anticipated LM5 tour, for their fifth album of the same name.

It began last month in Europe and will continue through until December 2019.

But can fans expect to hear all the hits as the girls take to the stage in Newcastle this weekend?

According to Setlist FM, the tour so far has been packed to the rafters with classics from the Little Mix back catalogue, as well as new favourites from the latest album.

And we think the North East fans can expect to see a similar setlist this weekend.Here’s what could be in store …

Salute

Power

Woman Like Me

Wasabi

Bounce Back

Only You

Black Magic

Strip

Told You So

Secret Love Song, Pt. II

The Cure

Joan of Arc

Wings

Shout Out to My Ex

Woman's World

Reggaeton Lento Remix

No More Sad Songs

Think About Us

More Than Words

Touch