Long queues outside Hartlepool fish and chip shops as people enjoy the Good Friday tradition

The traditional fish and chip lunch on Good Friday is still proving popular as people queue up outside chippies across Hartlepool.

It's not long turned 12pm and there's already long queues are currently trailing down The Front, in Seaton Carew, as hungry residents and visitors wait patiently for their portion.

The queue outside of Fish Face.

It is a day which fish and chip shops owners prepare for in advance - with some opening up earlier than usual to help with the crowds.

There's a long wait outside The Almighty Cod - with waiting times last year reaching almost an hour - with many other popular eateries queuing out of the door and down the street as people wait to be served.

The tradition of eating fish on Good Friday goes back to the ninth century and the Roman Catholics.

As an acknowledgment and to do penance for the death of Jesus they do not eat warm-blooded animals on Fridays.

Long queues outside The Almighty Cod

Tradition led to it becoming a rule for Good Fridays with fish becoming the common meal of choice.