Hartlepool’s Poppy Appeal organiser has spoken of her pride after being invited to this year’s Festival of Remembrance of at the Royal Albert Hall.

Sian Cameron has been involved with the appeal for 23 years and has led it now for 15 after taking over the role from her dad Ian Cameron after his death in 2010.

She was nominated by her Poppy Appeal bosses to be part of the Festival of Remembrance’s “muster” which is a procession through the Albert Hall of veterans, serving personnel and other civilians with close connections to the military and Royal British Legion.

Sian, 43, who also attended the festival in 2018, said: “I can’t wait, it’s an incredible honour. To have been invited once is fantastic, but to have been asked back, I’m very proud.”

Hartlepool Poppy Appeal organiser Sian Cameron (centre) with volunteers Carole and Peter Bowes at the Royal British Legion poppy stand in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.

She and others will proceed down the steps of the Royal Albert Hall and through the auditorium.

The Hartlepool Royal British Legion branch standard will also be paraded at the iconic venue for the first time.

Sian, who is also president of the Hartlepool branch, said it will be a “fantastic piece of history”.

This year’s Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, November 8 and is screened on BBC One, will pay special tribute to the two million National Servicemen who served in the post-war years up until 1963. It is due to be attended by King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Lisa Tempest-Hall, Poppy Appeal manager for Durham, North Tyneside and Weardale, said: “We nominated Sian to show our appreciation for everything she does for the appeal and the community in Hartlepool.

“It’s a great honour for her and I’m sure she will be thinking of her father and all the other Poppy Appeal organisers throughout the country who do an amazing job.”

Meanwhile, an army of helpers have got behind this year’s Poppy Appeal in Hartlepool which is now well underway with hundreds of collection tins around the town.

Stalls manned by volunteers can also be found in Middleton Grange shopping centre and supermarkets.

Sian, who is given two weeks off a year by her employers NETA Training for the appeal, added: “A lot of RBL branch members are involved as well as the Masons, Hartlepool Rotary Club, cadets and Scouts. It’s fabulous to see.”