Mail readers call for access to cannabis-based medicines through NHS

Two medicines derived from the cannabis plant have been recommended for use on the NHS..

On Monday, November 11, it was announced that Epidyolex has been approved for two rare types of epilepsy while the spray Sativex has been recommended for muscle spasms in multiple sclerosis (MS).

In a Facebook poll, we asked you: “Should people be able to access cannabis-based medicines through the NHS?”

Around 200 readers voted in this poll and and 89% of those who did voted ‘yes’ while only 11% voted ‘no.’

While no one shared their views on the post, online news readers elsewhere had their say.

Paula Hudson said: “I have M.S and buy CBD oil myself from Amazon. It’s expensive. It’s going to save the NHS a fortune when I can eventually be off all the painkillers I’m taking.

“Of course it should be legalised and made more freely available on the NHS.

“It’s ridiculous that you have to pump yourself full of drugs that don’t work and are causing god knows what damage to you or pay a fortune for something that’s safe and effective.”

Ian Hedley argued: “Cannabis should be legal for everyone! We are going to fall behind the rest of the world. Safe, taxable product with hundreds of uses. Wake up government!”

Topher Kii said: “What a stupid question. If it works, then yes – obviously.”