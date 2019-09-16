Mail readers call for clearer allergen information on food menus and packaging
Almost all of the Hartlepool Mail readers who voted in our latest poll have agreed that clearer allergen information is needed on food menus and packaging.
This news stems from our recent social media poll question where we asked: “Do you think food outlets should have clearer allergen information displayed on their menus and packaging?”
Out of the 177 people who voted, 170 voted for clearer information while only 7 voted against it.
Mail readers shared their passionate opinions on this topic in Facebook comments.
Emma Bower said: “As a parent of a child that has allergies, it’s a nightmare going anywhere especially when there’s no information. People need to realise they aren’t fussy eaters. It could kill them. Would you risk eating poison everyday? No. So why should my 5 year old? Sorry it’s just something I feel very strongly about.
Peter Wilson debated both sides of the argument. He said: “Bit of a stupid question really but I guess it's hard for some outlets to know exactly every ingredient in a product but must do better.”
More local newspaper readers shared their views online.
Jackie Walton said: “I know a few people with severe or life-threatening allergies. They are sensible people and always ask if they are unsure. Staff are usually very good at helping and quite often will come back with a folder where each recipe’s ingredients are listed. Self help is half the battle.”
These results were recorded at 4.20pm on Sunday, September 15.
