Mail readers say adults can dress up for Halloween as well as children
Happy Halloween! The majority of Mail readers have argued that anyone can dress up on Halloween and it’s not just for the children.
This opinion comes from our recent Facebook poll.
On Wednesday, October 30, the day before Halloween, we asked you: “Should adults dress up for Halloween or should it just be for kids? Yes adults can enjoy it or dressing up is for kids?”
Out of the 293 readers who voted, 70% said adults can dress up too while 30% argued that we should leave it to the children.
This is what you had to say on the matter.
Stuart Hannon said: “Do what makes you happy. Not a fan myself. But see why people would enjoy it.”
Claire Hayes commented: “I’m dressing up to take my son out.”
Gemma Wilson Mckie added: “Nothing wrong with adults having a bit of fun for their kids or at a Halloween party.”
Lee Jonno Johnson asked: “Why not?”
More online news readers had plenty to say.
Anthony Hall said: “They're adults, they can wear what they want but as an adult I can judge them.”
Paul Barfoot commented: “Anyone who says no is just grumpy with no sense of humour.”
Maria Wilkinson said: “Of course parents should be allowed to dress up. It’s all fun. They're not harming anyone. I painted my face last year to hand out candy.”
