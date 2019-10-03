Majority of Mail readers don't think it should be made illegal for parents to smack their children
Most of the Mail readers who voted in a recent poll have said that they don’t think it should be made illegal for parents to smack their children.
These opinions come after members of the Scottish Parliament prepared to vote over a change in the law.
In a recent online poll, we asked you: “Do you think it should be made illegal for parents to smack their children?”
Out of the 419 people who voted, 98 (23%) said yes while 322 (77%) said no.
Mail readers have been keen to share their thoughts on the issue.
Karl Measor said: “I just want to say tapping a kids hand or slapping there bum for bad behaviour is not abuse. It’s parenting. If you disagree with me I don’t really care.”
Tracy Trench agreed: “A smack on the hand when a toddler is doing something dangerous is fine in my book. Anything more means you have lost control.”
Louise Fenwick said: “It's not going to stop the abusive parents from beating their kids. Kids too scared to tell anyway.”
Michelle Garbutt commented: “Smacking for punishment is wrong but if a young child is about to put something dangerous in their mouth, I will smack their hand away. In that sort of situation you cannot rely on them responding to a shout.”
Andy Mollet argued: “Unacceptable form of child abuse that incredibly some parents think is appropriate behaviour.”
Craig Elliott said: “If you have to smack your child, then you have failed.”
David Forrest said: “Should never have to hit a child. If you teach them right and wrong and respect at a young age, they will do as they are asked and if they don’t then you have the naughty step etc.
“Hitting children will teach them to hit other people who don’t do what they want and that’s how bullies are born.”
These results were recorded at 8.30pm on Thursday, October 3.
