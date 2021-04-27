He was later released under investigation while inquiries by officers into the Monday incident in Hartlepool continue.

A Cleveland Police spokesperson said on April 27: "A 59-year-old man was arrested on Hamilton Road, Hartlepool, yesterday afternoon after neighbourhood officers stopped and searched him under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

“A quantity of tablets and cash was seized and he was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class C drugs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The man was interviewed and released under investigation while inquiries continue.

“If you suspect drug use or drug dealing in your community, please contact Cleveland Police via the 101 number.

“If you don’t want to speak to police, you can pass information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning them on 0800 555 111.”

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.