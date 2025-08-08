Man charged over death of 18-year-old woman in Hartlepool following Greatham crash
The crash happened shortly after 4am on Thursday, August 7, on Greatham Back Lane, in Hartlepool.
Tragically the woman, whose identity has still to be publicly confirmed, was pronounced dead at the scene due to her injuries.
A 26-year-old man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, death by driving without due care and consideration while under the influence of drugs and using a motor vehicle without insurance.
He is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court on Friday, August 8.
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Any witnesses to the incident or anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the silver Clio in Greatham village, is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 148268.
“Footage can also be uploaded directly here https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/cleveland/appeal/woman-18-dies-after-hartlepool-collision.