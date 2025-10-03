A man has been charged with causing a public nuisance after police were called to a charity shop in Hartlepool following reports that he was on a roof.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at around 6pm on Thursday, October 2, at the Alice House Hospice Shop, in Raby Road, in Hartlepool.

The road was closed by police between 6pm and 7.30pm after they received reports that the man was on the roof of the charity shop building.

Negotiators were called and the man came down at around 7.20pm.

The 42-year-old was taken to police custody where he was later charged with causing a public nuisance.