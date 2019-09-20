Meet the Hartlepool 11-year-old who stars in Disney Channel series 101 Dalmatian Street
Hartlepool schoolgirl lends voice to hit Disney Channel TV show 101 Dalmatian Street.
Disney fans around the world may recognise the Hartlepool accent now that one of its young stars hails from the town.
At just 11-years-old Nefeli Karakosta has already landed a role on one of the world’s biggest TV channels.
The youngster from King Oswy in the town, has lent her voice to the character of Dizzy in the popular TV show 101 Dalmatian Street.
The show is a spin-off of Walt Disney's One Hundred and One Dalmatians, where it depicts the adventures of eldest Dalmatian siblings and the younger puppies, all with names beginning with ‘D.’
She secured the part after sending off voice tapes to producers who were keen to include a North East accent in the show.
The young star is signed with the Sylvia Young Agency, based in London, who put Nefeli forward for the role more than a year ago.
Since then she has been travelling from her Hartlepool home to London once a month where she spends time recording her voice for the series.
Proud mum Leigh said: “The show features different accents from all over the world.
“Producers liked the North East accent and so they were keen to have Nefeli involved.
“She started when she was just 10 so she has been doing it for a while now.
“We travel down to London once a month to do the voice over for the character of Dizzy.”
And the talented youngster looks set to follow in the footsteps of her older brother Dino Karakostas who has just returned home following a stint on London’s West End.
The 13-year-old spent 11 weeks performing in Joseph and his Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The London Palladium during the summer as part of the show’s revival 50th anniversary cast.
The Hartlepool youngster’s performance followed on from two years of study at the Sylvia Young Theatre School in the capital after gaining a scholarship.
Mum Leigh continued: “Nefeli wants to continue working in the industry and also has aspirations to do some theatre work.”