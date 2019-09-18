Meet the Hartlepool youngsters chosen as the guard of honour at St James' Park England v Italy match
Young rugby players from Hartlepool had the experience of a lifetime when they were chosen as the guard of honour at an international rugby match.
Under-11’s players from three rugby groups in the town were given the chance to take on the sought-after role at the Quilter International rugby match between England and Italy.
St James' Park in Newcastle hosted the match on Friday, September 6, which saw more than 50,000 fans pack the stands to cheer on the teams.
The match saw England secure a win, but it was also a memorable night for the youngsters from the town who were able to march onto the pitch in front of crowds to bear flags and join in singing the national anthem.
The opportunity arose when Rugby Football Union (RFU) asked West Hartlepool coach Steve Adamson, Rovers coach Paul Arnell and Hartlepool Old Boys Andrew Ray, to chose players to take on the role.
Steve Adamson from West Hartlepool Rugby Club said: “The opportunity was given by the Rugby Football Union (RFU) to three Hartlepool rugby clubs for the U-11 age groups to fulfil the role of guard of honour.
“This entails flag bearing as players take the field and singing the national anthem and also a walk around the pitch at half time to meet crowd.
“The kids were very excited and had a fabulous time.
“It was a great evening for the towns youth rugby.”