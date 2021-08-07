Meet 'little Boris Johnson' - the Hartlepool boy who looks just like the Prime Minister

Archie Ray Rickerby brought smiles to the crowds at Hartlepool’s Carnival on Saturday, August 7 when he entered the children’s fancy dress parade dressed as the Prime Minister.

Wearing a miniature suit with Boris’ trademark messy hair, the 18-month-old from West View bears an uncanny resemblance to the man leading the country through the pandemic.

Mum Chantele Dawes and dad Andrew Rickerby think their son is a dead ringer for Boris Johnson with his bright blonde hair and decided to make the most by entering him into the town’s much-loved carnival competition.

Little Archie Rickerby dressed as Prime Minister Boris Johnson for the Hartlepool Carnival fancy dress competition. (Image by Chantele Dawes/Getty Images)

Chantele, 31, said: “We were really excited about the carnival, my mam is from the Headland and as a family we have always come down.

"We dressed Archie as Boris as we just think he looks like him because his hair is so light.

“When he was born we thought he looked like ‘Boss Baby’ from the film but now he looks more like Boris!”

Mum Chantele used suncream as gel to mess up Archie’s hair so that he looked even more like the Prime Minister, while dad, Andrew, let him wear his tie to complete the look.

Archie Rickerby won hearts at the Hartlepool Carnival fancy dress competition with his brilliant Boris Johnson outfit. (Image by Chantele Dawes/Getty Images)

And it didn’t stop there, as Archie even carried a sign that made gentle fun of some of the Government’s Covid-19 messages, which got attention among the public during the pandemic.

The sign said: “Control the virus, go to work. Sit in the sun. Stay alert. We have a route, we have a plan, work from home if you can! Boris 2020 Covid.”

Chantele added: "The suit is massive on him and he’s wearing his dad’s tie so it's down to his feet.

"But he loves the shoes, he wears them all the time!”

Archie Rickerby's parents think he is a dead ringer for the Prime Minister with his bright blonde hair.

The Hartlepool Carnival has made a triumphant return this summer after being cancelled last year due to Covid – the first time in its history since the Second World War.

The event, which included Murphy’s Funfair, brought 10 days of fun, games and community events to the Headland.