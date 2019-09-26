Meet the Seaham mum who has made the semi-final of Mrs World Punjaban UK 2019
A woman from Seaham is heading to the final of Mrs World Punjaban UK 2019 in the hopes of being crowned the winner.
Amandeep Kaur has battled her way through auditions and a boot camp to gain her place in the final of Mrs World Punjaban this Sunday, September 29 in Birmingham.
The mum-of-two was born in India but has lived in Seaham for over thirteen years. She said: “I love Seaham. It’s a beautiful place and the people are lovely here.”
Amandeep saw an advert for the auditions and after a whirlwind journey she is now a finalist. She has a passion for singing and will show off her vocal skills in the final.
She said: “My mum used to always sing at home when I was younger so that’s why I love singing. I sing round the house when I’m cooking and cleaning.
“I much prefer dancing to normal exercise because it’s more fun.”
“For those who are married, this competition gives us a chance to get time to ourselves.
“I want to show Punjabi women that life doesn’t end after marriage and children. I want to prove that we can show off our talents and have fun. I am so excited and I’ve loved taking part in the competition.”
Amandeep’s husband Gurdeep Singh and their two children, Manatviar Singh, 12, and Guaraleen Kaur, 10, have been supporting her.
She said: “They support me all the time. I feel so blessed.
“My children have been cheering me as I sing and dance and have helped me with answering questions.
“My husband is always there for me. He’s so proud of what I’ve been doing and he always gives me the motivation to carry on.”
Jasbir Singh Derewal, Director of Channel Punjab and ambassador for the event said: "I did not want to produce another beauty pageant. I wanted the mothers, the daughters, the sisters and the aunties of everyone’s families to have a place where they could demonstrate their talents.”