Meet the Seaham mum who has made the semi-final of Mrs World Punjaban UK 2019

Amandeep Kaur is a finalist in the Miss World Punjaban competition.

Amandeep Kaur has battled her way through auditions and a boot camp to gain her place in the final of Mrs World Punjaban this Sunday, September 29 in Birmingham.

The mum-of-two was born in India but has lived in Seaham for over thirteen years. She said: “I love Seaham. It’s a beautiful place and the people are lovely here.”

Amandeep saw an advert for the auditions and after a whirlwind journey she is now a finalist. She has a passion for singing and will show off her vocal skills in the final.

Amandeep is representing the Punjaban community and her home-town Seaham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “My mum used to always sing at home when I was younger so that’s why I love singing. I sing round the house when I’m cooking and cleaning.

“I much prefer dancing to normal exercise because it’s more fun.”

“For those who are married, this competition gives us a chance to get time to ourselves.

“I want to show Punjabi women that life doesn’t end after marriage and children. I want to prove that we can show off our talents and have fun. I am so excited and I’ve loved taking part in the competition.”

Amandeep wears a range of traditional Indian clothing and jewellery when she competes.

Amandeep’s husband Gurdeep Singh and their two children, Manatviar Singh, 12, and Guaraleen Kaur, 10, have been supporting her.

She said: “They support me all the time. I feel so blessed.

“My children have been cheering me as I sing and dance and have helped me with answering questions.

“My husband is always there for me. He’s so proud of what I’ve been doing and he always gives me the motivation to carry on.”