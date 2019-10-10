Meet the talented Hartlepool dancers set to shine on London's West End

Dancers from Dance World who are due to perform on the London West End with (standing rear centre) Dance Instructor Kellyanne Stevens. Picture by FRANK REID

Performers from Dance World by Kellyanne Stevens will take to the stage of Her Majesty’s Theatre in London on Sunday, October 13.

A total of 33 pupils from the school will be performing alongside five other dance schools from across the country in a special showcase.

It will see the young dancers from the town perform two routines lasting six minutes.

Dance Instructor Kellyanne Stevens from Dance World. Picture by FRANK REID

Proud dance teacher Kellyanne Stevens said: “We have been rehearsing since August and working very hard.

”But the hard work isn’t just in the studio, as the dress makers have done a great job and its lovely to see parents pulling together to create amazing props to complement our performances.”

In the run up to the major showcase the school has been raising money to cover the cost of travel and accommodation.

Fundraising started in December and has seen pupils take part in the likes of bag packing, fund raising showcases, lottery prize draws and a sponsored sleepover.

Kellyanne continued: “We have all pulled together as a school and managed to raise £8,000 for this event, this has allowed all pupils to travel and be accommodated for two nights free of charge and all their costumes and props have also been free of charge for them.

“I would like to thank Micky Day and his Miles for Men team for all their support in helping to raise funds.”

She continued: “Pupils are used to performing at the Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre and at public displays and events.

“Some of our pupils have also performed in pantomimes and professional productions within the North East – but never anything of this scale.

“I have every confidence in my DW Team that they will perform their hearts out.

“They have all worked so hard over the past two months.

“I want to thank them for making my dreams come true as a dance school owner and principal dance teacher.