This year’s local elections are just around the corner, and we are turning the spotlight on all Hartlepool’s candidates in the run-up to polling day on May 6.

All the candidates are being given the opportunity to tell readers why they are standing in the elections to gain a seat on Hartlepool Borough Council.

All the candidates are being given the opportunity to tell readers why they are standing in the elections to gain a seat on Hartlepool Borough Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Left to right, Burn Valley ward candidates. Top row, Jonathan Brash, John Hays, Lynne Humphries and John Lauderdale. Front row, Shay Miah. The other candidates did not provide photographs.

Here's what the eight candidates standing in the Burn Valley ward had to say on why you should vote for them.

Jonathan Brash (Labour Party)

I was so proud to represent the Burn Valley ward for ten years and working with residents we achieved so much together. Massive investment in the Burn Valley Gardens, reducing crime and antisocial behaviour, bringing empty properties back into use, supporting community organisations and introducing road safety measures.

I want to build on this track record to bring more investment, including to the Burbank community that is joining the ward, take tough action on absent landlords and antisocial tenants and above all listen and act on residents’ priorities. Read Labour’s plan for Hartlepool at www.HartlepoolLabourPlan.co.uk.

Mitchell Green (Independent)

I am putting myself to the electorate of my area as a new councillor in Hartlepool. I live in Burn Valley and I am readily available. Over five years my interest in politics is increasing and I have helped John and Ged as councillors.

In my campaign, I have mentioned lack of police, new equipment in Burn Valley Gardens, absent landlords and fly-tipping and dog mess - these are my priorities!

I hope that my input with other councillors will make a difference to the environment and community spirit in Burn Valley and the new area of Burbank.

Ged Hall (Independent)

First of all, I always speak of the importance of living and working in the area for a council representative. You can see the advantages every day; the rubbish tipped, that broken street light, that alley gate needs repairs. (Some of the candidates are residing in the ward, not all!)

Second, I have been involved with the governance committee and council, who have been functioning during the extraordinary pandemic and decisions and advice have been chosen for the residents and safety of all.

Thirdly, I have vast experience for the ward and I can make up my mind, without interference from a national party, as an Independent.

John Hays (Veterans’ and People's Party)

I am a 56-year-old father-of-one who has lived in the Burn Valley ward all my life, buying my parents’ home in which I grew up.

A former brewery worker, I have been active in the community for many years, and I have a real passion for allotments, as I believe that this helps our residents with a road to mental ill health recovery and an outlet for people’s wellbeing.

I have also been fighting tirelessly for the security of allotments and across Burn Valley ward.

If elected, I will also do my best to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour, litter and trying to secure more funding for the emergency services.

Lynne Humphries (Social Democratic Party)

Communication and values are the bedrock of a kinder, value-based society needed now. The SDP is an alternative to the two-party system. As a retired academic I have been actively involved in a number of community activities for many years, particularly with children and am Chair of Dementia Friendly Hartlepool.

As a committed, passionate, and energetic SDP candidate who has lived in Burn Valley for 38 years I will:

Improve communication between the neighbourhood police and residents so they are more responsive

Press our council to support families with more affordable housing, and access to jobs and education for all.

John Lauderdale (Independent)

Residents in Hartlepool have three votes on May 6 to elect 3 councillors in each ward. The candidates are very varied and voters have a choice to elect the suitable persons.

I am standing in Burn Valley ward and I have helped deal with a lot of issues during the Covid-19 pandemic.

I hope that in the near future we can have normal meetings face to face rather than remote meetings. We need the residents meetings, such as Burn Valley North Residents Association.

I hope that I will receive your valuable support on May 6.

Shay Miah (Labour Party)

I have been an advocate for young people, with experience of working with the council, since 2010.

I have fought for equality and diversity throughout my life in education, politics and work.

I have worked in my family business as a restaurant manager. Due to covid our business has had a tough year, but that did not stop us giving out free school meals over the half term holiday in October.

I will fight for local people if elected to the council. Read Labour’s plan for Hartlepool at www.HartlepoolLabourPlan.co.uk

David Nicholson (Conservative Party)

I have been involved in politics and campaigning for nearly two decades and I feel that there is a very strong need for solid candidates who know what Hartlepool needs in the long term.

Voting for me will bring you someone who has a great deal of life experience and who has a real desire to see our town grow and thrive.

Representing the Burn Valley ward would be a privilege. I see the many issues and challenges that families and people face on a regular basis.

I will support residents to ensure a fair deal is given to the ward. A vote for me is one for solid change.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.