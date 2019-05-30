Meet the stiff competition facing Hartlepool teacher and Flakefleet Primary School in the Britain's Got Talent final

War veteran Colin Thackery has won the third Britain's Got Talent semi-final - with huge support from the studio audience and viewers at home.

The Chelsea Pensioner was voted through by the public after an emotional performance of Vera Lynn's We'll Meet Again in memory of his late wife Joan.

Black and white images of the pair flashed behind Thackery inside the Hammersmith Apollo in London.

The audience waved their arms back and forth and poppies rained from the ceiling as Thackery sung backed by a troupe of Chelsea Pensioners, to huge cheers from those watching.

He also received a standing ovation as the song came to a close.

Related: Meet the two acts joining Hartlepool headteacher Dave McPartlin and Flakefleet Primary School in the BGT final



BGT judge David Walliams visits Flakefleet Primary School. Picture: PA.

Stand-up comedian Kojo Anim also went through to the final after securing all four judges' votes in Wednesday night's show.

There are two semi-finals left, with four acts out of 16 to be voted through to Sunday's live final, where they will join Hartlepool headteacher Dave McPartlin and Flakefleet Primary School, from Fleetwood.

Dave and his choir were chosen by the judges in Monday's first semi-final show, after coming in the top three following the public vote.

They wowed audiences in the early rounds of the show with their performance of Don't Stop Me Now by Queen, and again on Monday with an energetic take on Holding Out For A Hero by Bonnie Tyler.

The act received a lucky golden buzzer in the first round from judge David Walliams, securing them a guaranteed place in the semis.

When voted through on Monday, Dave thanked the public for their support so far and urged the community in both Hartlepool and Fleetwood to keep voting.



Dave & Finn, 4MG and Siobhan Phillips will also perform in the final.

*Dave and his choir will appear as one of the acts in the Britain's Got Talent grand finale on Sunday, June 2. The show will be broadcast on ITV from 7.30pm