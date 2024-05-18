Members of Hartlepool United's historic promotion winning side receive medals over 55 years later
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hartlepools United, as the club was then called, gained promotion to the old Division 3 for the very first time in 1968.
It was after the side beat Swansea 2-0 away in May of that year.
Now, over 50 years later several surviving players and relatives have received reproduction medals thanks to local media personality Paul “Goffy” Gough.
The idea came when Goffy organised a recent tribute night with former European Cup winner John McGovern who was a member of the promotion winning side.
Goffy said: “Despite the loads of triumphant medals from John’s glittering career, he would always say that when he won promotion with Pools all he ever wanted was a medal – but the squad never received one.
"So when we finally put the date in the diary for his tribute event I set about sorting out retro medals to mark the history making achievement. It became clear that others connected to the squad and their family members thought this was a great idea.”
Former players Peter Blowman and Bobby McLeod were also at the tribute night with their families along with John Gill’s son, Tim, who made the journey from Walsall where his dad now lives. The late Jimmy Mulvaney’s family were in the audience.
Goffy added: “When I was thinking of presenting John with his medal it felt only right to give medals to other that were present or had some family connection to the squad of winners.”
John McGovern, Peter Blowman and Bobby McLeod were presented with their medals on stage at the Rovers Quoit Club.
Former striker Peter said: “I was really moved when Goffy shouted my name and asked John to present me with a medal for my part in making Hartlepool history. My family were with me and it felt really special for us all.”
John Gill, now 83, said on his medal: “Fifty-six years is a long-time – but I still look out for every Pools result and absolutely loved my years in that lovely town with those brilliant supporters.
"That drove us on to make history in that oh so memorable season.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.