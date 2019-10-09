Men in Black actor visits Hartlepool to pick winner of this signed cricket bat for Alice House Hospice
A film and TV actor helped a dedicated Hartlepool fundraiser draw a raffle to win a signed cricket bat that raised over £1,000 for Alice House Hospice.
Phil Holbrook, who has helped to raise over £30,000 for the hospice under the charity banner Team Sally – named after his late wife – was joined by friend and actor Paul Brennen at Hartlepool Cricket Club to draw a raffle for the bat, signed by the 2013 England and Australia Ashes Test Series squads.
Paul, who has known Phil since they were children, recently appeared in this summer’s Men In Black International movie and has also starred in Alien 3, Borgia and Foyle’s War.
Donated by Alex Park, manager of the Sticky Wicket pub, attached to Durham County Cricket Club’s ground, it was won by Norrie Hope, a colleague of Phil’s in Hartlepool Male Voice Choir.
The raffle made £1,039 for the hospice, which Phil and Team Sally have been long-time supporters of.
Phil has been fundraising for Alice House Hospice for many years, and through Team Sally following a 2012 car accident which claimed the life of his late wife, Sally, and which left him with life threatening and changing injuries.
Starting this month, Team Sally will be organising or participating in at least 12 fundraising challenges, leading up to Phil’s 60th birthday, in September 2020, when he intends to run his 30th Great North Run.
Phil said: “The work done by all paid staff and volunteers at Alice House Hospice is invaluable and the links that have been forged with workers Greg Hildreth and Janice Forbes, have enabled #TeamSally to contribute in some small way to the continued success of this great local organisation.”
Raffle tickets to win the bat were sold by Hartlepool and Seaton Carew cricket clubs, The Fisherman’s Arms pub on the Headland, Hops and Cheese in Tower Street, and The Corner Flag at Hartlepool United.
Phil also thanked young Hartlepool Cricket Club members Oliver Dixon, Daniel Fletcher, Hayden Hodgson and Tilly Parker for their help in selling them.