Michael Rice says he is living the dream despite points deduction from Eurovision song

Hartlepool singer Michael Rice says he is not downhearted after his Eurovision song total had five points deducted from it.

His song Bigger Than Us finished in last place in Saturday's competition in Tel Aviv with 16 points.

But now the UK entry has had its score lowered to 11 points after organisers admitted they had made an error while calculating the totals.

The error came about when an incorrect calculation was used to create a substitute score after the Belarussian jury was dismissed, the Eurovision Broadcasting Union said.

But speaking to the Mail, Michael, 21, said the decision has not changed his view of the whole experience which he thoroughly enjoyed.

He is now working on new music in London just days after he received a hero's welcome on returning home in Hartlepool from Eurovision.

Michael was welcomed home by crowds of fans, friends and family earlier this week.

Michael said: "It's really not a devastation. The team worked so hard over the past four months, regardless of the result it has not changed anything.

"I am working on my album in London. I'm living the dream I have always wanted to live."

Michael added: "I have got shows all over the summer and will be at Radio 1's Big Weekend this weekend."

Although he is not due to perform on stage at the event in Middlesbrough's Stewart Park, he is set to go backstage and said he may sing a few tracks with some of the artists and presenters.

Michael performing Bigger Than Us at Eurovision. AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner

Michael said he is due to finish work on his new single soon which will be sent out to record labels and he hopes to release his album soon.

"I'm working with some really good and big people in the industry," he added.

Fans have also backed Michael on social media after the points deduction.

Commenting on the Mail's Facebook page, friend Tara Stallard said: "What's done is done in this fix of a contest Michael will always be a winner to us ...he went out & totally smashed his performance so let them take all the points away it means nothing anyway!!!

"He went out & done what he has always wanted to do & done his country proud by doing so."

Donna Mekins said: "We don't care we know who the winner was."

Kathleen Verrall wrote on our Facebook page: "WHO CARES!! In our eyes Michael is a winner. I will be banning Eurovision from my TV it's a farce anyway."

Jack Crompton said: "Well done Michael, it's just a step along the learning curve to success, best of luck for the future."