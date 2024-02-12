Missing person: Cleveland Police concerned for welfare of Hartlepool woman
Police in Hartlepool are currently searching for missing 46-year-old Lindsey Chappell who was last seen near King Oswy Drive, in Hartlepool, at around 1.30pm on Monday, February 12.
Lindsey is five feet and four inches tall, has blonde shoulder length hair and is wearing a blue coat, blue jeans and brown boots.
She also has a black bag with her.
The police said in a statement: “We are concerned about Lindsey’s welfare and well being and would urge anyone who has seen her or who knows her current whereabouts to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting ref 025873.”