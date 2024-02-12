Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police in Hartlepool are currently searching for missing 46-year-old Lindsey Chappell who was last seen near King Oswy Drive, in Hartlepool, at around 1.30pm on Monday, February 12.

Lindsey is five feet and four inches tall, has blonde shoulder length hair and is wearing a blue coat, blue jeans and brown boots.

She also has a black bag with her.

